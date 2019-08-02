Over 280 companies of security forces being deployed in Kashmir

Over 280 companies of security forces are in the process of being deployed in the Kashmir, official sources said on Thursday.

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, they said.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) late in the evening, the sources said.

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with a token presence of local police, they said.

Officials said that security has been withdrawn from some isolated shrines because of intelligence inputs that militants are planning to target police guard there.

Summer vacations have been been preponed at educational institutions and they will be closed for 10 days starting Thursday, they said.

Some langars for the Amarnath Yatra have also been closed, they added.

The Centre had earlier ordered deployment of about 10,000 central forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.

Troop deployment based on internal security situation: MHA

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Friday said the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation, and that such things are not discussed in the public domain.

Sources in the ministry also said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces had been ordered for deployment about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations.

This has apparently led to speculation of induction of additional forces.

“Based on the assessment of the internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process,” the sources said.

It has never been the practice to discuss in the public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre, they said.