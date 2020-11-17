PAGD announces candidates for 3rd phase of DDC polls

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the 3rd phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The PAGD, an amalgam of 7 political parties had last week announced to contest the polls jointly. In the list issued by PAGD, 16 candidates have been fielded to contest the third phase of polls to be held on December 4 . While the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded 8 candidates, National Conference with 6 candidates, People’s Conference and Awami National Conference will be contesting one seat each in the third phase.

In Sangrama Baramulla PDP has fielded a candidate. From Wagoora Baramulla National Conference candidate will be contesting. Kund Pulwama PDP, Khuveripora and Hiller in Anantnag will witness NC contesting. Pulwama-2 will have a Awami National Conference candidate while in Aripal Pulwama PDP candidate has been fielded. Hyhama Kupwara will have NC candidate while Qaziabad Kupwara will have People’s Conference candidate contesting. Sukhnag in Budgam will have a PDP candidate and Bonkote in Bandipora will also have PDP candidate. Shopian-1 will have NC candidate and Shopian-2 PDP candidate contesting. Both Ganderbal A and B will have a PDP candidate while Ganderbal C will have NC candidate contesting.

It may be recalled that in the first phase of polls to be contested on November 28, NC has fielded 21 candidates while PDP fielded 4 and PC 2 candidates. 27 candidates have been fielded to contest the second phase of polls to be held on December 1.

The election commission has announced DDC polls on 280 seats in 8 phases in J&K.

On November 9, Dr Farooq Abdullah who is the PAGD president, said candidates of the amalgam’s constituents will fight the DDC polls on their own party symbols. The DDC poll would be the first major political activity to take place in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. The polling for the third phase would be held from 7 am to 2 pm on December 4. The counting of votes for the DDC polls would be on December 22.