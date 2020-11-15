PAGD announces candidates for phase-2

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday announced its candidates for the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls.

In the list, 27 candidates have been fielded to contest the second phase of polls to be held on December 1. While People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded 8 candidates, Congress will be contesting on 3 seats in second phase of the polls. As per the list, National Conference candidates will be contesting polls on 8 seats while People’s Conference will be contesting on 5 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement will be contesting on 2 seats while Awami National Conference would be contesting on 1 seat in the phase-2.

As per the list, in Kunzer  (Baramulla) PDP has fielded a candidate, in Zaingeer Baramulla Congress has fielded a candidate, Pombay Kulgam PDP, DK Marg Kulgam PDP, Manzgam Kulgam JKNC, Shangus Anantnag Congress, Shadimarg Pulwama JKNC, Tral Pulwama Congress, Ramhal Kupwara JKPC, Reddi Chowkibal Kupwara JKPC, Tangdar Kupwara JKPDP, Khag Budgam JKNC while as Beerwah Bugdam  JKNC and in Ganastan Bandipora  JKPC has fielded candidates.

Nowgam Bandipora will have a JKPDP candidate.  Khanmoh-II Srinagar ANC, Khanmoh-III Srinagar JKPDP, Srinagar -I JKPM, Srinagar-II JKPM, Srinagar – III JKNC, Qamarwari-I Srinagar JKPC, Qamarwari-II, Srinagar JKPC, Ramnagri Shopian JKNC, Kanjiullar Shopian JKPDP, Kangan-A Ganderbal JKPDP, Kanan B Ganderbal JKNC and Kangan C Ganderbal will have a JKNC candidate.

It may be recalled that in the first phase of polls to be contested on November 28, NC has fielded 21 candidates while as PDP fielded 4 and PC 2 candidates.

