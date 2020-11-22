PAGD announces candidates for phase-5

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has issued the seat sharing list for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

The PAGD, an amalgam of 7 political parties, has announced to contest the polls jointly. For the fifth phase, the National Conference has fielded 8 candidates, People’s Democratic Party has 5 candidates and People’s Conference has two candidates. JKPM will be fielding one candidate.

As per the list issued by the PAGD, PDP has fielded candidates from Dachnipora in Anantnag, Rathsun Budgam, Arin Bandipora, Harmain 1 and 2 Shopian. The National Conference will have candidates contesting from Tujjar Sharief Baramulla, Devsar A and B Kulgam, Liter and Dadsara Pulwama, Qadirabad Kupwara and Wakura A, B Ganderbal. People’s Conference candidates have been fielded from Parenpillan Baramulla and Rajwar Kupwara. JKPM has fielded a candidate from Vessu Anantnag.

It may be recalled that in the first phase of polls to be held on November 28, NC has fielded 21 candidates while PDP fielded 4 and PC 2 candidates. 27 candidates have been fielded to contest the second phase of polls to be held on December 1 and 16 candidates for the third phase to be held on December 4. For phase-4, out of 16 seats going to polls, National Conference will be contesting on four seats, PDP on seven seats and CPI(M) on two seats. People’s Conference, JKPM and JKANC would be fielding their candidates on one seat each for the fourth phase.The election commission has announced DDC polls on 280 seats in 8 phases in J&K.

On November 9, PAGD president Dr Farooq Abdullah said candidates of the amalgam’s constituents will fight the DDC polls on their own party symbols. The DDC poll would be the first major political activity to take place in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. The polling for the fifth phase would be held from 7 am to 2 pm on December 10. The counting of votes for all the phases would be held on December 22.