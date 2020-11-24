PAGD announces candidates for phase-6 of DDC polls

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has issued the seat sharing list for the sixth phase of District Development Councils (DDC) elections.

The PAGD, an amalgam of 7 political parties, had earlier announced to contest the polls jointly. Out of the 13 seats for the sixth phase of DDC elections released by the PAGD, National Conference is contesting eight, Peoples Democratic Party on three, while the Awami National Conference and JK Peoples Movement are contesting one seat each. As per PAGD list, PDP has fielded candidate from Baramulla while NC candidate would be contesting from Rohama Baramulla.

NC candidates from Pahloo Kulgam and Breng Anantnag, Newa Pulwama, Natnussa Kupwara, Chadoora Budgam will be contesting the sixth phase of polls.

Bandipora-I ANC, Bandipora II PDP, Imamsahib I Shopian JKNC, Imamsahib II Shopian PDP, Safapora Ganderbal JKPM and Achbal Anantnag will have JKNC candidates.

It may be recalled that in the first phase of polls to be contested on November 28, NC has fielded 21 candidates while PDP fielded 4 and PC 2 candidates. 27 candidates have been fielded to contest the second phase of polls to be held on December 1 and 16 candidates for the third phase to be held on December 4. For phase-4, out of 16 seats, going to polls, National Conference will be contesting on four seats, PDP on seven seats and CPI(M) on two seats. People’s Conference, JKPM and JKANC would be fielding their candidates on one seat each for the fourth phase.

For the fifth phase, the National Conference has fielded 8 candidates, People’s Democratic Party has 5 contesting candidates, and People’s Conference has two candidates contesting the polls.

The election commission has announced DDC polls on 280 seats in 8 phases in J&K.

On November 9, Dr Farooq Abdullah who is the PAGD president, said candidates of the amalgam’s constituents will fight the DDC polls on their own party symbols. The DDC poll would be the first major political activity to take place in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. The polling for the sixth phase would be held from 7 am to 2 pm on December 13 . The counting of votes for the DDC polls would be on December 22.