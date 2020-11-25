PAGD candidates barred from campaigning: Mehbooba

Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the candidates of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) were being barred by the administration from campaigning for the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“Although both Lieutenant Governor and election commissioner reiterate that there is no discrimination against the candidates of PAGD, the reality is rather different”, Mufti told reporters in Zainpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Our candidates are not being allowed to move freely,” she said.

Mufti said that BJP was feeling unsettled by the PAGD candidates.

“In frustration, they are levelling allegations against Farooq Abdullah and other PAGD leaders”, Mufti said, adding that she challenges BJP to prove its allegation.

Mufti said that BJP had thought that the PAGD would steer clear of elections and it would get its candidates elected through the backdoor.

Mufti warned that BJP would try to resort to violence to get benefited in the polls.

“They will try to use bombs and bullets,” she alleged.

Mufti appealed to the people to vote for the PAGD candidates to restore the dignity and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She was accompanied by former lawmaker Ajiaz Ahmad Mir and BDC candidate Raja Waheed.