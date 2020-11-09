'PAGD candidates to fight DDC polls on respective party symbols'

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today announced that the constituents of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration(PAGD) will contest the ensuing elections to District Development Councils on their respective party symbols, as allotment of combined symbol may not be possible at this advanced stage of the poll process.

“Now very little time is left and therefore the alliance partners would contest on own party symbols but they will be the joint candidates of the PAGD,” Dr Farooq Abdullah said while replying to media per sons at the sidelines of a social function here this evening.

The NC chief said that the PAGD’s fight is not against the nation but it is to opposed to a certain party that has brought the country to an impasse by dividing the communities and creating a wedge between them. He said he has always opposed divisive politics of the BJP, as he believes in the India of Mahatma Gandhi, which is inclusive, based on the spirit of respect for all, harmony and tranquility. He said India belongs to all, irrespective of region, religion or colour and those trying to trample this glorious and unique ethos were enemies of the nation.

To a question on the US elections, Dr Farooq Abdullah hoped that the new regime will clear the mess across the world created during the tenure of Donald Trump. He said the irrational and reactionary politics has no place in democracy. “Like the US, a change is sure to take place in India also”, he added.

Earlier, replying to media questions, NC Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said that the new alliance will carry out its political obligations under the ambit of the Constitution of India. Rana said that his party’s fight is not against the nation but against the divisive thought that is not in consonance with the traditional unity in diversity of this country. Ajaz Jan, Provincial President, J&K Youth National Conference was also present in the social function.