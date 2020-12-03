PAGD made for larger public interest: Sajad

People’s Conference chairman and PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone on Thursday said that formation of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration was “need of the hour” and it came into being for the “larger interest of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”.

Lone was addressing a workers’ convention at Zachaldara village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on DDC election campaign.

Taking a dig at those who term PAGD as “Gupkar Gang”, he said that “once the DDC polls are over they will get the answer”.

The PC chairman said that when at the top-level the leaders have come under one banner keeping aside their difference, “it is high time for voters now to show unity at grassroots and cast vote in favour of PAGD candidates”.

He said that “confusion is being created about PAGD, but people are mature enough and they will keep at bay the communal forces”.

Lone was flanked by former MLA Kupwara Bashir Ahmad Dar and several other political activists.

Earlier the PC chairman addressed a public gathering in Drugmulla Kupwara where he sought votes for PAGD candidate who happens to be associated with Peoples Democratic Party.