PAGD wins 25 seats in Jammu division

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has won 25 DDC seats in the Jammu division.

In one of the victories, National Conference candidate in Dansal defeated the BJP candidate in a neck-to-neck fight with a margin of 744.

Out of total 140 DDC seats in Jammu region, BJP has won 48 seats from four districts – Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba – out of total 72 seats it has won from 10 districts of Jammu division. Congress was not able to win even a single seat in these four districts.

Despite aggressive election campaign by the BJP, the PAGD partners National Conference and PDP respectively won 24 and 1 seats while Congress won 17 seats in the region, mostly from Chenab Valley and Pirpanjal region.

Moreover, 20 independent candidates have also won in the region, Apni Party 3, National Panthers Party 2 and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 1.

In Kishtwar, National Conference has won 6 seats, Congress 3, BJP 3, independents 2.

However, in Doda district Congress won 4 seats, National Conference candidate Asim Hashmi defeated BJP’s Ex-MLA Shakti Parihar from Gundna seat with a vote margin of 1336. Even as BJP lost one of the important seats to the National Conference, the party still managed to win 8 seats in the Doda district where it remained victorious on both assembly seats in 2014 Assembly polls.

In Ramban district, PAGD alliance partner National Conference won 6 seats, BJP 3, independents 3 and Congress 2. In Reasi district, National Conference won 3 seats, BJP 7 seats, while the Apni Party candidates won 2 seats, Congress 1 Party independents 1.

In Poonch, BJP was not able to win any of the seats. Out of 14 DDC seats, 8 were won by the independents. However, Congress won 4 seats and 2 seats were won by the National Conference.

The PAGD candidates won 6 seats in Rajouri district including 5 belonging to National Conference and 1 to PDP. The Congress won 3 seats and one seat went to an independent candidate.

In Udhampur, the BJP won 11 seats, Panthers Party 2, independents 1.

In Kathua district, the BJP has won 13 seats and BSP 1.

In Samba district, the BJP has won 13 seats and National Conference was victorious on one seat.

In Jammu district, BJP won 11 seats, NC 1, and independent candidates 2.