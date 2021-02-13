PAGD wins DDC Bandipora

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Saturday emerged victorious in the District Development Council (DDC) elections and won both the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

Abdul Ganie Bhat of NC from Naidkhai, Sumbal who had locked horns against Apni Party’s Firdousa Akhtar from Bandipora-A, the wife of former MLA Bandipora, Usman Majid, was elected chairperson with 7 votes being polled in his favour. His rival, Firdousa received 6 votes.

The vice-chairperson post was acquired by PDP’s Kousar Shafeeq, who had won from Bandipora-B.

13 members voted for the posts, among these 8 belong to PAGD while three are independents with one among them recently joining Apni Party. One each are from BJP and Apni Party. One seat has remained vacant in the district due to “nationality issue.”