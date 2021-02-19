PAGD wins DDC chairperson elections in Rajouri

People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration won the election for chairman in Rajouri DDC today. The Congress wrested the Vice-Chairman post.

Advocate Naseem Liaqit from National Conference was elected as chairman and Shabir Ahmed Khan of the Congress as vice-chairman to the DDC Rajouri.

Elections were held in the DC office complex with all the 14 DDC members participating.

Pertinently, on February 13, the meeting to elect Chairman and Vice Chairman was adjourned due to lack of quorum.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that in today’s meeting all 14 members were present including five from National Conference, three each from Congress and BJP, one each from Peoples Democratic Party and Apni Party and one independent candidate.

Officials informed that DDC member from Budhal Old B (Peeri), Advocate Naseem Liaqat associated with National Conference filed his nomination for the post of chairman under the banner of PAGD while Congress’ Shabir Ahmed Khan representing DDC constituency Manjakote filed his nomination for the post of Vice Chairman.

The independent candidate from Budhal Old A (Kotranka) DDC constituency also filed her nomination paper for Chairman post, while BJP’s Iqbal Malik from Darhal filed papers for the post of Vice Chairman.

“Naseem Liaqat of NC got eight out of fourteen votes winning Chairman election whereas Shabir Ahmed Khan of Congress won as Vice Chairman after getting six votes,” officials said.

They added that both the winners secured eight out of fourteen votes each.

The oath ceremony of both the Chairman and the Vice Chairman was later held in Dak Bungalow Rajouri in which Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan, who is also District Election Officer, administered oath to the winners.

Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Mohd Ashraf were among others present at the oath ceremony.

Former MoS becomes VC of DDC Rajouri

District President of Congress, Shabir Ahmed Khan, who is also a former legislator and former minister of state, became first vice chairman of district development council in Rajouri.

Khan, a resident of Manjakote, was Vice Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board for Pahari speaking people in 2002-2008. He won MLA elections from Rajouri in 2008 and was later inducted in the NC-Congress coalition government in J&K as Minister of State. He has also remained MoS for Health with independent charge.

Khan lost 2014-15 assembly elections from Rajouri and successfully contested DDC polls from Manjakote constituency. He was nominated as Vice Chairman candidate jointly by the NC, the Congress and the PDP and got elected after getting eight out of fourteen votes today.