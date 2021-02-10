PAGD wins DDC Pulwama, Ganderbal

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of six political parties who jointly contested the District Development Council (DDC) polls held in December last year, won the elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in Pulwama on Wednesday.

In the third phase of the polls on Wednesday, elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson were conducted in Ganderbal and Pulwama.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Syed Bari Andrabi was elected as the chairperson, while the National Conference candidate Mukhtar Ahmad Bandh as vice-chairperson in Pulwama, officials said. Both Andrabi and Bandh secured 9 votes each, officials said.

In an official statement issued here, District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Dr. Raghav Langer said that 13 elected members participated in the election. He said that the “whole process of the election to the chairperson and vice-chairperson positions of the DDC Pulwama was conducted smoothly” .

The Deputy Commissioner administered the oath of office to the newly elected chairperson and vice chairperson in a brief ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPEO said that with the functioning of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, “the pace of development in rural areas will now gain new momentum and it will act as a watershed in the realm of grassroots level development”, the statement said.

It may be mentioned that the PDP had emerged as the single-largest party in the Pulwama district by bagging half of the total 14 seats while four seats were bagged by NC and rest by others including two Independents.

PDP’s DDC member Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, who was arrested by the NIA first and later by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and is yet to take oath as a DDC member, could not participate in the election for the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson.

PAGD candidates win in Ganderbal:

PAGD candidates emerged winners for the post of Chairperson and Vice-chairperson of District Development Council in Ganderbal district.

They were elected on Wednesday in a meeting of the elected DDC members. All the 14 DDC members participated in the election process.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by rule 108-ZN of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, I Shafkat Iqbal (KAS), Deputy Commissioner District Ganderbal, hereby publish the election result of chairperson / vice-chairperson of District Development Council, District Ganderbal,” a copy of result publication reads.

“In the election meeting which was held smoothly, Nuzhat Ishfaq was elected as the chairperson, while Bilal Ahmad Sheikh was elected as the vice-chairperson,” it said.

An official told the Greater Kashmir that National Conference candidate Nuzhat Ishfaq bagged 9 votes out of 14 while Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Peoples Democratic Party was elected as the vice chairperson, who bagged eight votes.

Deputy Commissioner Shafqat Iqbal hoped that with the establishment of three tier Panchayat Raj Institution, the developmental process at grassroots level will get a further boost.

Later, Deputy Commissioner administered oath to both the newly elected Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to DDC members of Pulwama & Ganderbal for showing exemplary character & courage. They stood by PAGD despite unimaginable pressures & threats.”