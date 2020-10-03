Pahalgam land encroachment|No actions seems to have been taken by respondents: HC

Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) has informed J&K High Court that it has no record about grant of any leased property in Pahalgam health resort.

In its compliance report filed by the PDA through Chief Executive Officer Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, the Authority has submitted that seventy five parties are in occupation of seventy five plots comprising of seventy nine kanals, eight marls, seven Sirsai and four sft.

Out of the said land, the PDA said, sixty three

kanals, eighteen marlas, one Sirsai and five sft has been leased out by the Government while fifteen kanals, ten marlas and six Sirsai are encroached upon by different persons.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation a bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta termed as “serious issue” the inaction against those occupying the precious land without “paying a single penny despite using the property for commercial purposes.”

The Authority in its report said it issued a series of public notices through the print media to the lessees for producing lease documents.

Underling that no action seems to have been taken by the respondents, the court said it is a serious issue which needs immediate attention of the authorities.

“Inasmuch as the digitized record is in a very bad condition. This matter is adjourned,” the court said and directed Secretary Revenue Department to ensure that the proper assistance was rendered to PDA.

The direction came after the CEO, PDA submitted that Revenue Authorities were not cooperating in the matter.