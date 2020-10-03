Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 12:31 AM

Pahalgam land encroachment|No actions seems to have been taken by respondents: HC

D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 12:31 AM
Representational Pic

Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) has informed J&K High Court that it has no record about grant of any leased property in Pahalgam health resort.

In its compliance report filed by the PDA  through Chief Executive Officer Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, the Authority has submitted that seventy five parties are in occupation of seventy five plots comprising of seventy nine kanals, eight marls, seven Sirsai and four sft.

Trending News
Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Representational Pic

Record number of youths to take J&K's biggest govt job exam

File Photo: IGP Vijay Kumar

Kashmir police chief blames Lashkar-e-Toiba for Pampore attack, says attackers identified

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the attack. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore after militants attack CRPF party: Army

Out of the said land, the PDA said, sixty three

 kanals, eighteen marlas, one Sirsai and five sft  has been leased out by the Government while  fifteen kanals, ten marlas and  six Sirsai are encroached upon by different persons.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation a bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta termed as “serious issue” the inaction against those occupying the precious land without “paying a single penny despite using the property for commercial purposes.”

Latest News
File Photo

JCO killed in cross-border firing in J&K's Rajouri

Representational Photo

632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Image Source: nobelprize.org

Three win Nobel Prize in medicine for Hepatitis C virus discovery

File Photo

JEE Advanced results out, Bombay boy tops exam

The Authority in its report said it issued a series of public notices through the print media to the lessees for producing lease documents.

Underling that no action seems to have been taken by the respondents, the court said it is a serious issue which needs immediate attention of the authorities.

“Inasmuch as the digitized record is in a very bad condition. This matter is adjourned,” the court said and directed Secretary Revenue Department to ensure that the proper assistance was rendered to PDA.

The direction came after the CEO, PDA submitted that Revenue Authorities were not cooperating in the matter.  

Related News