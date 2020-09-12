Pak authorities handover body of Ladakh woman

Pakistani authorities on Saturday handed over body of a Ladakh woman to their Indian counterparts at Teetwal checkpoint in Kupwara.

Khair-Un-Nissa, 30, daughter of Muhammad Ibrahim, of Turtuk Leh had drowned in Shayok river in Ladakh on August 26. The body had washed away around ten kilometres into Gilgit-Baltistan area of Pakistan administered Kashmir.

Indian authorities had made a formal request to Pakistan for handover of the body.

An official said that at around 3.30 pm on Saturday, Pakistani authorities handed over the body at Teetwal crossing on Krishan Ganga river in Kupwara.

“The body was received by the officials of police, army and civil administration at the Teetwal crossing. A team of Leh police and a family member of the deceased had arrived there on Saturday. The body was handed over to them and they left for their native village,” said Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.

After her drowning, the family had shared her pictures on social media following which their relatives across the LoC had started search for her body.

Earlier the family had written a letter to the authorities in Ladakh seeking intervention by the foreign ministry to get the body.

The family had appealed that body should be handed over at the checkpoint at Thang village in Turtuk block. However, Pakistani authorities decided to handover it at Teetwal checkpoint of Kupwara.