Pak can't fight full-fledged war with India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Pakistan can neither fight a full-fledged nor a limited war with India.

As Parliament paid tributes to Indian soldiers on 20th anniversary of Kargil war, the Defence Minister told Lok Sabha that “the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers cannot be forgotten. Their unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice ensured the safety and sanctity of the country’s borders.”

“Our neighbouring country (Pakistan) cannot fight a full- fledged war or a limited war with India. It is fighting a proxy war,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were also present in the House.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there should be a discussion on Kargil war.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman and vcie-president M Venkaiah Naidu praised the courage and gallantry of Indian soldiers and said the nation will never forget their sacrifice. Members stood in silence as they paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the Kargil conflict.

Later Singh along with his deputy Shripad Yesso Naik, and the vice chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force — Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar and Air Force Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria — paid homage to the soldiers at the National War Memorial in the India Gate complex here.

“Paid homage to martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Their unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice ensured the safety and sanctity of our borders,” Singh tweeted.

It was on July 26, 1999, dubbed ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, that Indian armed forces had declared a win in the Kargil conflict against Pakistan after the neighbouring country’s infiltration.

The India Army responded to the intrusion with Operation Vijay — the name given to India’s limited war against Pakistan in 1999, fighting battles on icy heights of Kargil.

After paying homage at the National War Memorial, the Defence Minister also wrote a message in the visitors’ book. “Homage to the brave soldiers of Kargil War who laid down their lives for the honour, prestige and pride of India. Their valour and sacrifice are a motivation for every Indian. On 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we take a pledge that the grateful nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice the soldiers made for the country’s honour,” he wrote.