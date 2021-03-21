Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 12:54 AM

Pak intruder nabbed in Samba: BSF

Jammu,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 12:54 AM
Representational Photo
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended a Pakistani intruder after he infiltrated into the Indian side from the International Border (IB) in Samba sector in the wee hours on Sunday, a BSF spokesperson said.

“The alert BSF troops on the International Border of Samba observed the suspicious movement of one Pak national, who crossed IB during night hours. However, he was nabbed ahead of fencing by the troops in the wee hours,” the spokesman said. “Further details about the intruder are being ascertained.”

Earlier on March 16, the BSF personnel shot dead a Pakistani intruder when he had sneaked into this side of International Border in Ramgarh sub sector of Samba district.

