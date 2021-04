Pakistan on Monday released a Jammu resident, Dharm Singh, after 14 years of detention.

He was handed over to BSF by the Pakistan Rangers this afternoon. “He spent 14 years in Pakistan jail. He had inadvertently crossed the Indo-Pak border and was arrested. In 2006 a Pak court had sentenced him to 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Today he was handed over to BSF by Pakistan,” an official said.