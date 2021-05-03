Pak violated ceasefire in Samba: BSF

Border Security Force Monday said that Pakistan violated ceasefire as it opened fire on BSF patrolling party on the International Border (IB) in Samba district.

A BSF officer said, “This triggered a brief exchange of fire between two sides, but there was no loss.”

This was the first such incident after India and Pakistan agreed to cease fire along the Line of Control (LoC) and the IB from the night of February 25 this year, following discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of two countries.