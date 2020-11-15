Pakistan used heavy artillery, modern weapons on LoC: Army, BSF

Army and Border Security Force on Sunday said that Pakistan used heavy artillery and other modern weapons on the LoC on Friday and caused huge destruction of civilian property as well as losses to security forces.

“It was an unprovoked violation by Pakistan,” alleged Rajesh Mishra, IGP BSF, while talking to reporters on the sideline of the wreath laying ceremony of their Inspector who was killed in the cross border shelling in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir.

“Pakistan resorted to the use of heavy artillery and other modern weapons that caused huge destruction of civilian property this side while security forces also suffered some loss,” he said. “We gave them a befitting reply and destroyed lunch pads and ammunition depots.”

Mishra said that at present all launch pads are active across the LoC and some 300 militants are ready to sneak into this side. “Security forces including BSF are ready to foil all infiltration bids that will be made before the snowfall would block all infiltration routes,” he said.

The Army also said that Pakistan resorted to “unprovoked artillery shelling” along the Line of Control in multiple sectors of north Kashmir on Friday.

Defence ministry spokesman based in Srinagar, Col Rajesh Kalia, in a statement said that four soldiers were killed in Uri and Gurez sectors and the army held a ceremony at BB Cantt in which Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks participated.

Those killed include Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao, Gunner Subodh Ghosh and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra.

“On 13 November 2020, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violations in multiple Sectors of Kashmir. Late Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Late Gunner Subodh Ghosh of the REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY were deployed in Uri Sector while Late Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao and Late Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra of the MARATHA LIGHT INFANTRY were deployed in Gurez Sector.

“In unprovoked Artillery shelling by Pakistan Army, these (soldiers) received multiple splinter injuries. They were provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to the nearest military medical facility but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.”

Army also paid tributes to Inspector Rakesh Doval of the Border Security Force who was killed in Naugam sector.