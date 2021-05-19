Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
May 20, 2021

Pakistani national injured in BSF firing on Samba border

Representational Image. GK File Image/Mir Imran
An alleged Pakistani intruder was wounded when Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire on him along the International Border in Samba Sector last night. “The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement along the International Border and the alert paramilitary personnel on duty cautioned the intruder before opening fire at him,” an official said.

He said that a team of BSF immediately rushed to the spot and found the Pak national in injured condition. “An ambulance was immediately rushed to the spot and the injured was shifted to the Sub District Hospital at Vijaypur where he was provided medical treatment,” said the official. Later, the injured was referred to Jammu’s GMC Hospital. He has suffered four bullet injuries, the official added.

He said that the injured Pakistani national has identified himself as Asif (27), resident of Jaffarwal, Pakistan. Meanwhile, BSF has searched the area. However, nothing was found. Further investigation in the matter is on, the official informed.

