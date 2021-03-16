Panchayat Conference opposes 'selective empowerment' of DDCs

Chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDCs) and Sarpanchs today opposed the “selective empowerment” of DDCs in J&K and threatened to launch an agitation “if only one tier of PRI is empowered and other two tiers are left out”.

This was stated by a large number of BDC chairpersons and Sarpanches here on Tuesday while addressing a press conference under the banner ‘All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference’.

Chairman, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), Shafiq Mir at the press conference said that they were feeling “deceived” as the government seems to be “succumbing to the pressure of political mafia which has entered the third tier of PRI system after they were left jobless since Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory”.

Mir said that it was the same “political mafia” that was against the Panchayati Raj system in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir said, all these political parties had boycotted the first tier (Sarpanches and Panches) elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 and they had again boycotted the second tier Panchayat elections (Block Development Councils) in 2019.

“Despite their boycott people of Jammu and Kashmir came out and voted for this institution,” he said.

“Seeing no scope of further black mailing, these political parties jumped in the fray for the third tier of PRI elections and now they were struggling for protocol, status and salary,” he said.

Mir who is also Block Development Council Chairman Bufliaz in district Poonch, said that if government wants to bestow status, salary and protocol to DDCs, it should first start from the first tier of PRI and then the second tier.

He said that before finalising the power of district development councils, government should define autonomous powers of BDCs and Panchayat halqas so that these institutions can work smoothly.

Mir also said first tier and second tier of Panchayats are mostly non-political and they will never tolerate any type of interference by political class in their working.