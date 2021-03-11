Pandemic far from over, doctors sound the alarm | J&K sees 20 COVID deaths, 2000 new cases in 1 month

In one month, J&K has witnessed 20 COVID19 casualties while over 2000 new cases of the viral infection have been confirmed. With these numbers, doctors have warned against lowering of guard stating that the pandemic is far from over.

In the recent past, the cases confirmed daily are on a steady rise in the UT. From the average reported cases on a day ranging around 50 in the first week of February, the first week of March has seen the average rising to 71 cases a day. The daily confirmed cases have even shot up to over 100, twice in this month already. The past month saw Kashmir having 1617 new cases while Jammu division had 403 new cases.

The death toll of SARS-CoV2 also rose from 1948 to 1968 in a month in J&K with most of the deaths reported from Kashmir division. Three COVID19 deaths were reported from Kashmir on Wednesday alone. The steep rise in COVID19 cases and the continued deaths have pushed the experts to sound caution against lowering of guard.

Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of Pulmonary medicine at GMC Srinagar said that the emergence of “fresh threat” in the form of new variants across countries was a clarion call that people needed to continue following SoPs. “Nothing is a better protection than masks, social distance and hand hygiene,” he said. He urged people to take the benefit of vaccination drive and get the elderly and those with underlying diseases protected by Covishield vaccine. “It is available free and is effective and safe,” he said adding that often the most unsuspecting of people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

While citing an example, he said, in the past one month, a family from Srinagar lost three members to COVID19. “It is our duty to safeguard those we find at risk in our families and elsewhere,” he said, underlining the importance of SoPs.

1 death, 75 new cases

On Thursday, 75 new cases of COVID19 were confirmed in Jammu and Kashmir. One more death was attributed to the viral illness in the past 24 hours.

J&K Government said the Phase-2 vaccination drive was underway and over 77000 people in the age group of 65 years and above had been vaccinated. The number also included 45 years and above with co-morbid conditions.

Hundreds of vaccination sites had been allocated to make easy the access to the vaccine and reduce the waiting time for the beneficiaries.

Dr Saleem ur Rehman, director general health and family welfare J&K said no adverse reaction to the vaccine had been reported.