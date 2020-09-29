Front Page, Today's Paper
United Nations,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 1:37 AM

Pandemic toll is mind-numbing: UN chief

United Nations,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 1:37 AM
File Photo of Antonio Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the loss of 1 million people to the coronavirus is an “agonising milestone” that has been made worse by the “savageness of this disease”.

In a statement released after the global death toll from the pandemic crossed 1 million, Guterres called it a “mind-numbing figure”.

J&K SLSA celebrates Int'l Day of Older Persons

“They were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues,” he said. “The pain has been multiplied by the savageness of this disease. Risks of infection kept families from bedsides. And the process of mourning and celebrating a life was often made impossible.”

Guterres warned “there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives.”

Still, he said, the pandemic could be overcome with responsible leadership, cooperation and science, as well as precautions such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

He said any vaccine must be “available and affordable to all.”

