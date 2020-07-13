Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
AP
London,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 1:14 AM

Pandemic worsening globally: WHO

AP
London,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 1:14 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening globally and things won’t return to “the old normal” for some time.

 At a press briefing Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

Tedros said that while numerous countries, especially in Europe and Asia, have brought outbreaks under control, too many others are seeing virus trends move in the wrong direction.

Tedros also chastised political leaders for mixed messages about outbreaks that damage trust, without referring to any politicians by name.

Tedros called for countries to adopt a comprehensive strategy to curb the soaring caseloads in many countries, noting that about half of all the new cases are now coming from the Americas.

Latest News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Agriculture officer dies of COVID-19 in Jammu; J&K toll 190

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic

Modi interacts with Google's Pichai on tech, new work culture

Still, Tedros said there was a roadmap out of the pandemic and that it’s never too late to control its spread even in places with explosive transmission.

Related News