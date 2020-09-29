Front Page, Today's Paper
Panel constituted to monitor rehabilitation in Dal Lake

The General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a committee for monitoring land acquisition and rehabilitation work in Dal Lake.

The committee has been constituted in view of PIL titled Syed Iqbal Tahir Geelani Vs Jammu and Kashmir and others.

The committee members include Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Director Tourism Kashmir, Vice-Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, Vice-Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Chief Engineer PWD Kashmir and Chief Engineer UEED.

The Principal Secretary Revenue Department will be the Chief Nodal Officer and Revenue Department will be the nodal department for the panel.

