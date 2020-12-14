Panel constituted to monitor sexual abuse against women

The J&K administration today constituted a panel of seven members to protect women from sexual abuse at public, private and work places.

This committee has been directed to make recommendations and submit a report by January 30, 2021.

The committee was constituted following directions from the Supreme Court which were passed in WP (C) no. 565/2012 titled Nipum Saxena and Anr. V/s Union of India and Ors.

“To finalize arrangements for implementation of guidelines regarding setting-up of One Stop Centres (OSCs) in each district for monitoring the prevention and protection of women from sexual abuse at public, private or work places across the Union Territory,” the order by GAD Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, reads.

Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, has been appointed as chairman of the committee, alongwith Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, representatives of Director General of Police, representative of Home Department, representative of Director Health Services of Jammu/Kashmir as members and Mission Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) as member secretary. The IG CRPF, J&K, Charu Sinha shall be the special invitee in the committee.

This committee has been tasked to monitor the establishment of ‘One Stop Centres (OSC)’ in accordance with the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

The panel will facilitate the emergency response and rescue services to the women affected by sexual violence and ensure their medical assistance.

“To assist women in lodging FIR/NCR/DIR with respect to offence amounting to rape ,sexual abuse, to provide psycho-social support as well as counselling to the women affected by sexual violence and to ensure that counsellors follow a prescribed code of ethics, guidelines and protocols in providing counselling services,” reads the order issued by the GAD.

They will also facilitate legal aid and counselling to women victims of sexual violence to enable them to have free legal aid/advice and access to justice through an empaneled lawyer, or Union Territory or District Legal Services Authority.

They will also provide temporary shelter facilities to aggrieved women. For long term shelter requirements, arrangements shall be made with Swadhar Greh/Short Stay Homes (managed/affiliated with Government/NGO).