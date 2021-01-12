Pangong lake in Ladakh reopened for tourists

The famous Pangong lake in Ladakh has been reopened for tourists seven months after the border tension had triggered between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in May last year.

Official said that the government of Ladakh UT decided to reopen the lake for tourists from January 10.

They said that tourists intending to visit the lake should apply for Inner Line Permit (ILP) at DC office Leh. The tourists can also apply for the ILP online as well.

Last year, following the stand-off between the Indian Army and the PLA along the Line of Actual Control, the government in Leh barred movement to the area.

Additional deputy commissioner Leh, Sonam Chos told Greater Kashmir that the Pangong lake has been reopened for visitors including domestic as well as foreign.

Pangong Lake, situated at an altitude of 13,862 feet is one of the highest altitude lakes in the world that is filled with saline water.

The lake freezes completely during winters and changes colours at different times.