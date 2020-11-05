Papa Kishtwari dies

Former government-gunman Papa Kishtwari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

“He was unwell and was taken to police hospital for check-up,” jail officials told the Greater Kashmir. “He died of cardiac arrest.”

Jail officials said that he was under trial in two cases registered in Police Station Nishat and Police Station Pampore. He has been in jail since 2008, officials said.

Officials said that Ghulam Muhammad Lone alias Papa Kishtwari alias Mumma Lone worked as a watchman in a factory in Pampore before becoming a government gunman in 1990s.

Kishtwari was arrested after police started investigations into the murder of Ali Muhammad Mir in 2007, after his son Zahoor filed a petition in the High Court complaining that police had not taken any action against the accused since 1996.

Following his arrest, many families had come forward with allegations of heinous crimes committed by him during his stint as a government gunman in 1990s.