Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:22 AM

Papa Kishtwari dies

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:22 AM

Former government-gunman Papa Kishtwari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

“He was unwell and was taken to police hospital for check-up,” jail officials told the Greater Kashmir. “He died of cardiac arrest.”

Trending News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Pampore gunfight: Militant killed, associate captured alive

File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight

Statehood for J&K: Bhim Singh seeks President's intervention

Greater Kashmir

NC appoints Shabir Ahmad as VP legal affairs

Jail officials said that he was under trial in two cases registered in Police Station Nishat and Police Station Pampore. He has been in jail since 2008, officials said.

Officials said that Ghulam Muhammad Lone alias Papa Kishtwari alias Mumma Lone worked as a watchman in a factory in Pampore before becoming a government gunman in 1990s.

Kishtwari was arrested after police started investigations into the murder of Ali Muhammad Mir in 2007, after his son Zahoor filed a petition in the High Court complaining that police had not taken any action against the accused since 1996.

Latest News
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Pampore gunfight: Militant killed, associate captured alive

Representational Photo

Trump alleges voter fraud; Biden says he's confident of win

Representational Image

One more India, China military talks begin to resolve border dispute

File Photo. Mir Imran/GK

Over 47K new cases in a day, India's tally nears 85L

Following his arrest, many families had come forward with allegations of heinous crimes committed by him during his stint as a government gunman in 1990s.

Related News