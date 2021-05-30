Partial unlock process begins in J&K

With Covid-19 cases showing some dip over last one week, the Jammu and Kashmir government today issued fresh lockdown guidelines effective from Monday for all the 20 districts of the Union Territory announcing partial relaxation in some public activities.

The fresh guidelines were issued under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per an order issued by the J&K Chief Secretary, also the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, “all standalone shops, outdoor shopping complexes and outdoor bazaars will reopen with effect from May 31 on alternate or rotation basis on weekdays except Saturdays and Sundays.”

As per the revised guidelines, all universities, colleges, and technical/skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till June 15.

All schools and coaching centres will remain closed till June 15.

All cinemas, multiplexes, clubs, gyms, spas, massage centres and paid parks shall continue to remain closed. Barber shops and salons/parlours shall remain open on three days in a week except Saturdays and Sundays.

All religious places will remain open subject to the SOPs already in place.

Restaurants and hotels will remain open only for in-house guests and home delivery.

In the five districts classified as ‘Red’, public transport will remain closed.

However, in case of indoor shopping malls, only 25 percent shops will be allowed to reopen as per a roster to be framed in consultation with the respective mall management. The respective DCs have been asked to frame a roster to facilitate the partial reopening of markets.

The order stated that public transport has been allowed to ply on roads with 50 percent seating capacity while auto rickshaws and three-wheelers have been allowed to ply without any restrictions.

It stated that the ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings and functions shall be 20 in case of funerals and 25 in case of all kinds of other social and religious gatherings whether at indoors or outdoors venues.

The government has ordered that curfew from 8:00 pm each Friday till 7:00 am each Monday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, the night curfew shall remain imposed in all 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am next day, reads an order

“There shall be a complete ‘Corona’ Curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only at the time of curfew except essential & emergency services/movement / work and essential supplies shall remain exempted subject to production of wedding cards / ID cards etc. and wholesalers, Fruit & Sabzi mandis may also remain open as necessary in a regulated manner to ensure provision of essential supplies.”