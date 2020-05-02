'Passes issued by only Div Com, DCs valid'

Divisional Administration has taken a strong note of passes being issued by authorities other than the office of Divisional Commissioner and concerned Deputy Commissioners.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has said that only those movement passes are valid which have been issued by the designated authorities. He has cautioned that action will be taken under relevant provisions of law against those who will be found moving with the passes issued by officers other than the designated authorities.

He reiterated that as per the order issued by the Government in this regard, only the Deputy Commissioners and Divisional Commissioner have been empowered to issue passes for permissible activities to regulate inter-district, inter-province, inter-state travel and movement within the UT.

The Banks have been asked to operate with 33% staff and check unnecessary movement of other bank employees on the pretext of attending duties. All Government and private offices have been advised to adhere to the SOP and guidelines issued by the Government while performing their duties.

The law enforcing authorities have been asked to check the authenticity of the passes issued and to book any person found moving with fictitious pass, under the relevant provisions of law and seize his/her vehicle.

People have been advised to follow the lockdown guidelines religiously as violations will invite penal action.

Movement passes issued by the authorities other than the Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrates are invalid and will not be entertained by the law enforcing authorities. Legal action will be taken against the persons moving with such passes, under relevant laws.

This was stated in a government order issued by the Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, here today.

The order further reads that it has been noticed that some bank employees are roaming on the pretexts of duties while it has been clearly mentioned that only 33% of the staff will attend to the duties in Banks. Accordingly, such bank employees are requested to adhere to the SOPs and advisories, while performing their duties.

Besides, it has been observed that some persons are moving with fictitious passes and any one found in possession of such passes will be booked under the provision of the law and his/her vehicle will be seized, the order further reads. The people have been advised not to venture out without a valid movement pass issued by the Divisional Commissioner or District Magistrates or legal action will be initiated against the violators.