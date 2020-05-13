Patients not treated with dignity in hospitals: DAK report

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has informed J&K High Court that patients are not treated with dignity and respect in hospitals which results in medical conflicts.

In response to a direction of Court on a plea related to Covid19, DAK through its President Dr Nisar ul Hassan reported: “Failure to take into account patient concerns and expectations, lack of warmth and friendliness on part of medical professionals leaves patients dissatisfied with the care they receive in hospitals.”

Underscoring that kind words, compassion and empathy have equal hand in cure as much as medical competence has, the report said. “No matter how competent a doctor is, he or she cannot be a good doctor, unless a caring person.”

Inappropriate behavior from medical personnel, the report divulges, has created mistrust among people that precipitates medical disputes leading to patient resentment towards healthcare providers. “Any treatment can be undone in just a few moments by doctors’ wrong attitude”.

While the report points out that medical ethics has been ignored and code of medical ethics brought out by Medical Council of India is nothing but a compendium of clicks, it calls for a strong need to incorporate medical ethics in medical curriculum and introducing of training to medicos on ethical guidelines.

Another reason for medical conflicts, the report says, is poor communication from doctors. “Patients leave hospitals dissatisfied as doctors do not spend time in talking, listening and more importantly hearing them. When doctors don’t communicate caring concerns, patients and their families express their anger and frustration”.

The report unveils that attendants of patients in hospitals are doing most jobs – cleaning, feeding, laundry even administering medicines. The report indicates that attendants are seen carrying patients in hospitals from one place to another, prepare patients for procedures and surgeries and are running in corridors with blood and other samples of their patients.”

“With no staff in sight for most hours, family members have no choice but to stay in hospitals and attend to their patients”.

While the report underlines that un-cleanliness, poor food and noisy environment are adding to the woes of patients, it adds there is no privacy in wards which makes patients uncomfortable and communication difficult between patients and doctors.

The patients, the report says, suffer immensely because of private practice by government doctors. “Dual practice creates pervasive incentive for doctors to increase waiting times for procedures and surgeries in government hospitals so that patients are forced to go to private clinics of doctors”. The business of medicine is responsible for healthcare mess and rising corruption in healthcare sector.

“There is misuse of hospital facilities like out of turn admissions and surgeries for private patients in government hospitals and poor patients who cannot afford private consultation suffer the consequences”.

According to the report emergency patients who are referred to tertiary care hospitals end up being seen by students and trainees as senior doctors are busy in their private clinics at a time when their services are needed most. “As a result, many patients are misdiagnosed that results in increase in mortality”.

Pointing out that private practice in teaching hospitals was banned by High Court on November 18, 2011; the report said the doctors continue to indulge in the practice.

The DAK reports that it is not appropriate time to enact law for the safety and safeguards of medical professionals for the reason that the whole world is facing the threat of deadly Covid. “At this point of time whole concentration and implementation should be on saving lives.”