Patrol parties to monitor traffic along highway

Ramban Police on Monday flagged off a fleet of four highway patrolling vehicles aimed to monitor traffic and assist people in case of accidents or other eventualities between Nashri and Jawahar Tunnel along the Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

The keys of the vehicles were handed to the police patrol parties constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban, Hasseb Ur Rehman.

On the occasion, Rehman said the patrol parties shall station at four different locations identified along the highway. “These parties will patrol from Nashri to Jaswal bridge, Karool Panthyal to Karool, Chambalwass to Panthayal and Jawahar Tunnel to Chambalwass along the Highway,” he said.

“Each patrol party headed by one head constable comprise of three cops. They will remain in close contact with District Police Control Room in case of any road accident, road blockade, or any other eventuality along the Highway,” he said.

For the convenience of the people, the emergency telephone numbers of PCR 01998-266384 and Helpline 990692595/100/112 have been written on the body of each vehicle.