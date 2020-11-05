Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:33 AM

Pawan Kotwal posted IG Registration J&K

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 12:33 AM

Government has posted Dr Pawan Kotwal as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

“Dr Pawan Kotwal, IAS (JK:1994), Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K and Inspector General of Registration, J&K, has been posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K,” a GAD order said.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

One more India, China military talks begin to resolve border dispute

File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight

Urs of Hazrat Mir Muhammad Hamadani (RA) | Farooq Abdullah greets people

Representational Pic

Cong appoints Sheikh, Gulzar as incharge for Kishtwar, Anantnag

As per the order, Shaleen Kabra, IAS (JK:1992), Principal Secretary, Home Department, shall hold the charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department and Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, in-addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Related News