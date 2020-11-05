Pawan Kotwal posted IG Registration J&K

Government has posted Dr Pawan Kotwal as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

“Dr Pawan Kotwal, IAS (JK:1994), Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K and Inspector General of Registration, J&K, has been posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K,” a GAD order said.

As per the order, Shaleen Kabra, IAS (JK:1992), Principal Secretary, Home Department, shall hold the charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department and Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, in-addition to his own duties, till further orders.