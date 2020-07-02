Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 1:00 AM

PDD data center sans maintenance contract since 2018

‘Not having AMC makes the systems vulnerable to malware attacks’
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 1:00 AM

Power department’s data center which was recently cyber attacked by hackers is without an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), the officials said.

A senior official of the department told Greater Kashmir on condition of anonymity that soon after its commissioning in 2013, the data centre was brought under AMC and IT solution company WIPRO was given the contract for five years.

Trending News

Fortis, Aryans conduct webinar on stress management

Greater Kashmir

DC Kulgam meets officers, transporters

JCC demands pending wages, regularization of employees

DC Bandipora urges farmers to participate in 'KissanPakhwada'

“The contract,” he said, “expired in 2018 and since then the contract was neither extended nor given to any other company.”

The official said that the annual maintenance contract is the key to maintain the high efficiency of data center and ensure maximum security.

“There is need of frequent software updates. Through the AMC, all software, hardware, security updates, etc. are properly checked, which makes the system less venerable,” said another official.

Latest News
PM Modi visited one of the forward locations in Leh on Friday. Image source: Twitter/BJP

Days after violent face-off with China, PM Modi reaches Ladakh on surprise visit

Migrant labourers being tested for COVID-19 before boarding buses for their native states arranged by the J&K government in Hawal area of Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File

Single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, total tally climbs to 6,25,544

File Photo of Saroj Khan/GK

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

Image Source: Kashmir Police Twitter Handle

Militant behind Bijbehara attack killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

When contacted chief engineer, PDD, Aijaz Ahmed Dar said that the department “is working on the implementation of AMC and soon the data center will have its AMC renewed”.

“This whole AMC matter is in the process and the department is doing everything so that it is implemented soon. I believe that within next few months we will have AMC implemented in our data center,” he said.

On 24 June, 4 out of 55 computer servers in PDD’s Bemina data center witnessed a major cyber attack crippling the online platforms of power department.

It has been over a week since the cyber attack yet the services like online billing and other web driven services are still defunct.

Officials maintain that the IT experts are on job and the systems will be restored within few days.

The officials with expertise in IT said that not having AMC makes the systems more vulnerable to malware attacks.

Related News