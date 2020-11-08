PDD girds its loins

The J&K Power Development Department (PDD) has geared up in view of MeT prediction for snow and rains between November 13 and 15 in Kashmir.

Officials said that all PDD wings, especially those dealing with the distribution and transmission, have geared up to face any challenge.

Chief Engineer KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmed Dar said that they have made buffer stocks of transformers, electric poles and conductor (wires) to be used in case of damage to the infrastructure.

“We have kept sufficient manpower at our disposal for repairs and other ground work,” he said, adding that besides they have also executed “ground stage contracts” to acquire extra labour for maintenance work at the ground level.

“We have also asked the officials concerned to hire extra vehicles for mobilization of men and material,” Dar said, adding that the department will make sure to give uninterrupted power supply to essential services during winters.

He said the department will ensure work in double shift by transformer repair workshops this winter.

The officials said that a series of meetings were held between different wings of the department to chalk out winter preparedness plan.

They said men and machinery have been pressed to complete the pruning of trees along the power distribution lines and more than 95 percent of the work has been done.

The officials said that the department is increasing the social media outreach to address the grievances of consumers in winters. “We have created twitter handles at electric circle level in addition to social media accounts of every wing of PDD. It will help us address the issues in minimum time,” an official said.

The senior officials from the power department’s transmission wing said that they also carried out the maintenance work of transmission towers which often get damaged during winters.

Last year, the early November snowfall led to many days of power outage in many areas