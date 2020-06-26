Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 12:14 AM

PDD servers hacked, data 'compromised'

Restoration process will take 10 or more days: CE PDD
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 12:14 AM
Representational Pic

In a major cyber attack, the official data centre of J&K Power Development Department has been hacked, which has sent shockwaves in the administration.

Local news agency KNS quoting sources said that the PDD has lost all its data in the attack and lodged a written complaint with the Cyber Police Kashmir who has set the investigation into motion.

Trending News
Representational Pic

NC opposes issuance of domicile certificates

PDP opposes new domicile rules, says Centre out to change JK's Muslim majority character

File Pic

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Tral in south Kashmir

GK Pic

South Kashmir: CRPF trooper, minor killed in Bijbehara militant attack

Notably this is the first cyber attack of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir which caught administration unaware till all the data was “filtered from the hands of administration”.

Quoting sources the KNS said that the PDD has constituted an internal enquiry to find out the lacunae as the attack has pushed all activities including billing process in suspension mode.

An official of the IT wing PDD admitted the cyber attack and said the hackers encrypted all official files and data.

Latest News

US presidential nominee seeks restoration of Kashmiris' rights

File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

213 more cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 6762

Woman, her 3 minor children among 5 killed in Doda accident

GK Pic

3 Hizb militants killed in Tral encounter

He said immediately after officials came to know that the servers had been hacked, all the network data lines were closed so that the hackers are stopped from accessing further data and the servers.

“Four of our servers have been compromised, which we are unable to access, as the hackers have retained the key with them,” the official told KNS.

The official added that PDD’s cyber cell is engaged with a team of Wipro to help it find the amount of damage caused by the attack.

Aijaz Ahmad, Chief Engineer PDD told KNS that they came to know on time and have started restoration work. “We are working on restoration process but it will take some time, rather ten or more days”, he said.

He added that the PDD has suspended all operations for safety measures and have pressed its men and machinery on job.

On the number of servers hacked, he said “Among 101 servers, there were 24 under seize, however we have approached technical experts for restoration of services”.

Related News