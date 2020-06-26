PDD servers hacked, data 'compromised'

In a major cyber attack, the official data centre of J&K Power Development Department has been hacked, which has sent shockwaves in the administration.

Local news agency KNS quoting sources said that the PDD has lost all its data in the attack and lodged a written complaint with the Cyber Police Kashmir who has set the investigation into motion.

Notably this is the first cyber attack of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir which caught administration unaware till all the data was “filtered from the hands of administration”.

Quoting sources the KNS said that the PDD has constituted an internal enquiry to find out the lacunae as the attack has pushed all activities including billing process in suspension mode.

An official of the IT wing PDD admitted the cyber attack and said the hackers encrypted all official files and data.

He said immediately after officials came to know that the servers had been hacked, all the network data lines were closed so that the hackers are stopped from accessing further data and the servers.

“Four of our servers have been compromised, which we are unable to access, as the hackers have retained the key with them,” the official told KNS.

The official added that PDD’s cyber cell is engaged with a team of Wipro to help it find the amount of damage caused by the attack.

Aijaz Ahmad, Chief Engineer PDD told KNS that they came to know on time and have started restoration work. “We are working on restoration process but it will take some time, rather ten or more days”, he said.

He added that the PDD has suspended all operations for safety measures and have pressed its men and machinery on job.

On the number of servers hacked, he said “Among 101 servers, there were 24 under seize, however we have approached technical experts for restoration of services”.