PDP constitutes Political Affairs Committee, nominates office bearers

The Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has constituted a 15-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party.

The PAC headed by Mufti would have A R Veeri, Muhammad Sartaj Madni, G N Lone Hanjura, Dr Mehboob Beg, Naeem Akhtar, Surinder Choudhary, Yashpal Sharma, Master Tassaduq Hussain, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Nizam ud Din Bhat, Aasiya Naqash, Firdous Ahmad Tak, Muhammad Khursheed Alam and Advocate Muhammad Yusuf Bhat as members. This was informed by a party spokesperson in a statement issued here.

Mufti has also revamped the organisational structure of the party after being unanimously re-elected as the party president last month.

In another statement issued here, a party spokesman said that Mehbooba has nominated senior PDP leader A R Veeri as the party Vice President whereas G N Lone Hanjura, Surinder Choudhary, Amreek Singh Reen and Arshid Malik have been nominated as the party General Secretaries. The PDP President has also nominated Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Rajinder Manhas and Ashok Jogi as the party state secretaries, the spokesman said.

In February this year, Mufti was elected as the president of the PDP for another term. Like the earlier election more than three years ago, Mufti was elected unanimously.

After more than a year long detention, Mufti was released by the administration in October last year. Mehbooba Mufti was detained along with other leaders on August 5, 2019, after the Government of India scrapped special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.