PDP office, PDP leader, ex-minister's relative, retired IGP listed as encroachers

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu’s office on Wednesday released a fresh list of seven alleged encroachers o state land in Sunjwan and Channi Rama of Jammu district which includes PDP office, a PDP leader, an ex-minister’s relative, retired Inspector General of Police, retired SSP among others.

The list was uploaded on the official website of the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, which states that the state land was encroached but it was not shown in the revenue records.

“We will take action under law. We are working purely on the directions of the J&K High Court,” said Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma.

“The work is in process. We are collecting details from the ground. The lists are being prepared and in coming days we will upload more lists of encroachers,” he said.

In today’s list, the revenue authorities have mentioned that opposition political party PDP’s office has been established at Sunjwan on three kanals of encroached state land.

Countering the revenue department’s claim, the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and condemned the media channels: “Godi Gang’s desperation to please their masters without checking facts is evident. Otherwise they’d know that the PDP office both in Srinagar and Jammu is rented accommodation and NOT owned by the party. Shame on this Godi Gang for misleading people.”

Senior PDP leader and ex-MLC Firdous Tak said: “PDP has absolutely no office across Jammu division, other than the rented building at Gandhi Nagar (the building belongs to the Estates Department). The reflection of so called encroached land is another effort by the Union Territory administration to defame the regional political leadership.”

The revenue authorities have also mentioned name of a PDP leader Talib Choudhary who has allegedly encroached 2 kanals of land at Channi Rama, where as relative of a former Minister of Congress has allegedly encroached 2 kanals of land in Sunjwan, a retired IGP Nasir Ali has encroached 3 kanals land at Channi Rama, a retired SSP Mirza Rasheed has encroached 3 kanals of state land in Sunjwan, a business man Haji Sultan Ali has encroached 30 kanals of land at Sunjwan, and one kanal land in Channi Rama.

Yesterday, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu’s office had uploaded names of encroachers which stoked political storm in J&K after the names of NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also mentioned for having established residence on the allegedly encroached 7 kanals and 7 marla state land.