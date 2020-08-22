PDP plans 1st party meet after more than a year

Peoples Democratic Party is planning to hold its first major meeting in over a year on Monday at the residence of its patron Muzaffar Hussain Beigh.

As per party sources, the meeting which is planned to take place at Beigh’s Kralsangri Nishat residence is expected to be attended by more than 25 party leaders. The planned meeting also puts an end to speculations of Muzaffar Beigh’s exit from PDP and that of his “reduced interest in party affairs.”

The PDP sources said apart from Beigh, others who are expected to be a part of the meeting include Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Haq Khan, Tassaduq Mufti, Muhammad Sartaj Madni, Nizamudin Bhat, Muhammad Khursheed Alam, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Farooq Ahmad Andrabi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Abdul Gafar Sofi, Peer Mansoor Hussain, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Safina Beigh, Asiya Naqash, Anjum Fazili, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Haji Parvez, Rouf Ahmad Bhat and Arif Laigroo.

Many of the leaders who will be a part of the Monday’s meeting had either been under detention or under house arrest for more than one year.

Party sources told the Greater Kashmir that the meeting will be “first major meeting after August 5, 2019, during which we intend to discuss party affairs.”

Some of the PDP leaders earlier on August 3 held a press conference during which they had announced to mark August 5, the anniversary of last year’s event when the Government of India scrapped the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, as a “black day”. However, in the run up to August 5, at least half a dozen middle-rung PDP leaders were detained to foil their plans of holding protests.

Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti continues to be under detention after the Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 31 extended her detention period by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mufti was among several leaders detained on August 4, 2019 and booked under PSA. She remains lodged at her residence at Gupkar Road, which has been declared as a subsidiary jail. Mufti was shifted to her Gupkar residence from a government accommodation at MA Road on April 7 this year after the Government of J&K ordered her relocation. Mufti was allowed to be shifted even as she continues to be booked under PSA.