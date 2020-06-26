PDP voices opposition to domicile rules

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday voiced its stern opposition to the domicile rules, reiterating that through such “underhand means, the government of India intends demographic flooding in Jammu and Kashmir while plundering people of their

identity and constitutional guarantees”.

PDP spokesman in a statement issued here said that the objective of “population replacement” in J&K is to “change the Muslim majority character of the state at a time when everything in the country is viewed through the prism of religion”.

“As the agenda unfolds it becomes clear that along with the intended demographic change, the target is also the jobs, natural resources, cultural identity and everything that the people of Kashmir had tried to save by acceding to India with firm constitutional guarantees,” the spokesman said, adding that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was a matter of “life and death” for its people and “no one had the authority to challenge the very identity of people of the state in any court across the world”.

He added that the scrapping of Article 370 was a “constitutional fraud which disregarded even larger national interest for the communal agenda of the ruling party, as is now becoming evident by events in and around J&K and Ladakh.”

“It is time that the government of India recognized the fallacy of its actions in J&K and reverses its communally driven agenda and see the pain that it has caused to people here as it threatens to hurtle the entire region into an era of unending instability,” the PDP spokesman said.