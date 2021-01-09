PDP youth president gets bail in NIA case, 'detained by CIK'

Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra was granted bail by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu on Saturday in an alleged militancy related case. The probe agency is going to appeal against his release.

Parra has been in custody since November 25, 2020, first in NIA custody for 24 days and then in judicial custody for a month. The NIA had first obtained 15 days remand for Parra’s custodial interrogation from the NIA court which was later extended by nine days. Thereafter, Parra was sent to judicial custody for a month.

An NIA spokesperson told the Greater Kashmir: “We will go for an appeal.”

Sources said that Special Judge NIA, Suneet Gupta, ordered Parra’s release upon furnishing a bail bond and personal surety of Rs one lakh each. The judge also directed Parra to surrender his passport to the court.

The NIA counsel stated that investigations in the matter were still in progress and his release can influence prosecution witnesses. The bail order came when Parra’s counsels, senior advocate P N Raina along with advocates Alik Bambroo and Jahanzaib A Hamal, countered the NIA’s objections to the bail application.

On Saturday evening, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti sought the LG’s intervention for the release of her party’s youth wing president.

“Despite NIA Court granting bail to @parawahid after thorough court proceedings, he has now been detained by CIK in Jammu. Under what law & for what crime has he been arrested? This is brazen contempt of court. Request @manojsinha_ ji to intervene so that justice is served,” Mehbooba tweeted.