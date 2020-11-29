People are voting against Article 370: BJP

Saying that NC, PDP and Congress have allied only to save themselves from ouster from power and have illegally occupied government land under Roshni scheme, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday promised 70,000 jobs for J&K youth.

The saffron party said this while releasing its election manifesto in Urdu for the ongoing DDC polls in Kashmir. Former MLC Vibhod Gupta released the manifesto in presence of party leaders from Kashmir that included Sofi Yosuf and Darakhshan Abdrabi.

“The vision document has highlighted every aspect of life which also outlines PM Modi’s vision for Kashmir. In our vision document, we have committed ourselves to peace, prosperity and development in J&K by making the people politically empowered, economically prosperous and socially enlightened,” Gupta said.

Gupta said that it is a pro-youth and pro-Kashmiri document. He said that the Government has already provided relief to people by abolishing SRO 202. He said that industrial estates are being created in every district where unemployed youth will be given job opportunities. “We will provide 70,000 new jobs soon”, he said, adding that the private sector will also be given a boost under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.Launching a scathing attack on PAGD, Gupta asserted that NC, PDP and Congress have allied only to save themselves from ouster from power. He hailed the voters of Jammu & Kashmir for voting in the first phase of DDC elections. “J&K voted for a better future and against Article 370 and 35A which was the biggest roadblock in development,” he added.

He added that the document which has been released in English and Urdu language covers all areas including education, health, agriculture, horticulture, industries, road networks.

The senior BJP leader said that the vision document also commits to fulfil long standing demand of regularization of daily wagers, casual and contractual employees in order to extend maximum benefits to them adding that the administration under the Lt. Governor is already actively examining the process.