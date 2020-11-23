People in large numbers attend Muddasir's Chahrum

Despite the inclement weather, people in large numbers on Monday took part in the Rasm-e-Chahrum of deceased Greater Kashmir journalist Muddasir Ali at his ancestral graveyard at Chrar-e-Sharief. Muddasir passed away last Friday after suffering a massive heart attack.

A large number of people from different parts of the Valley had reached Chrar-e-Sharief on Monday morning to take part in the Rasm-e-Chaharum. Emotional scenes were witnessed during the Fateha Khawani.

Muddasir’s father, who broke down into tears several times, could be seen being comforted by family members. Amid recitation of verses from the holy Quran, Muddasir’s distraught father continued standing in the snowfall for more than an hour. The shocked father was helped and made to sit in a chair.

People from different walks of life including journalists took part in Muddasir’s Rasm-e-Chaharum. Members of the management and editorial staff of the Greater Kashmir and its sister concern Kashmir Uzma were also present. Even as it snowed throughout Fateha Khawani, friends and family of Muddasir continued to reach the graveyard.