People's Alliance condemns 'vindictive politics'

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in a statement today strongly condemned the summoning of Dr Farooq Abdullah, President J&K National Conference, by the Enforcement Directorate.

Terming it as a part of vindictive politics practiced by the Central Government to kill dissent and disagreement across the country and in present case to silence the genuine demand for reversal of ‘unilateral and unconstitutional’ decisions of 5th August 2019 and restoration of 4th August 2019, the Alliance has reminded the Central Government that such tactics won’t dampen the will of People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to have the Constitutional status realised.

“The Central Government unnerved by the unity amongst the people across all the regions and communities to pursue the goals of Gupkar Declaration and support extended to it by political parties and civil society groups at the national level is resorting to a game witch-hunt and suppression.”

It has urged the Government of India (GOI) to realise the dangers in this process of “witch-hunting and intimidation and desist from such vindictive designs.” Dialogue with all stakeholders and restoration of special status remains the only option to address the deepening uncertainty in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the statement added. Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said the summoning of Dr Abdullah “reeks of vendetta and will have an opposite impact to what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to achieve.” “What a sorry state of affairs. Dr Farooq sahib summoned by ED. Reeks of vendetta. Contrary to what they want to coercively achieve this will certainly have the opposite impact,” he said in a tweet.