People's Alliance to contest DDC polls

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has decided to contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K unitedly while terming it a ‘sacred cause’ of democracy.

“In a unanimous decision we have decided to contest DDC elections unitedly in J&K,” spokesperson PAGD and People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone told journalists here at Bathindi soon after they concluded meeting various delegations from across Jammu region.

On this occasion, various delegations drawing from a cross-section of the society met the constituents of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at the residence of its chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.The delegations held detailed discussions with PAGD constituents over the prevailing situation of J&K and they also conveyed their support to the PAGD in its fight for restoration of special status to J&K, spokesperson of the Alliance said.

Speaking to the media, Lone said, “We have unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly despite the abruptness of timing. This phase is too-too sacred to be left for the invader to invade. This is the most sacred space in democracy and we will not allow it to be marauded or molested.”“We are all going to fight together. We will see modalities regarding administrative rules tomorrow.”

‘KASHMIR-LIKE SENTIMENT IN JAMMU AGAINST AUGUST 5 CHANGES’

Lone said: “We have found sentiments in Jammu like they are in Kashmir. As much as we (people of Kashmir) are hurt, people in Jammu are also hurt. We will continue this process. Besides, we had meetings today. The agenda of meetings was upcoming DDC elections. We had decided in Kashmir that unless we take a view from Jammu, we will not make a final decision.”

In Kashmir, he said, they had already taken a view point from the ground. “Now we had to speak with the people in Jammu. Hence decided to contest DDC polls unitedly.”

“All of them (people in Jammu) are facing grave problems including economic, administrative problems, but the common problem is that they all are unhappy and hurt with the decision of August 5, 2019 and we will continue this process (of meeting people),” he added.

He said that all senior leaders of PAGD constituents comprising National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM and JK People’s Movement were present and patiently listened to the issues raised by different delegations.