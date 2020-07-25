Per million testing in J&K reaches 44744

The per million testing in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 44744 as against 12742 in the country, even as the recovery rate in the Union territory has touched 53.01 percent as on July 23, 2020.

The overall positivity rate in the union territory is 3 percent as against 8.3 percent in the country. It is 1.3 percent in Jammu province and 4.7 percent in Kashmir province.

Jammu and Reasi districts have recorded lowest, 0.8 positivity in the UT, while South Kashmir district Shopian has witnessed the highest positivity rate at 8.3 percent followed by 5.3 in Baramulla.

Bandipora and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir Division recorded lowest 2.3 percent positivity rate. In Jammu province, district Ramban is on top with 3.7 percent positivity rate followed by Rajouri with 2.1 percent.

The UT has also considerably low mortality rate of 1.7 percent as against 2.4 percent in the whole country. The mortality rate in Jammu province is far low at 0.6 percent as against 2.0 percent in Kashmir.

As per official figures, the Covid recovery rate in Jammu and Kashmir has touched 53.01 percent in 20 days, starting from July 3 till July 23,2020. The average cases per million in the Union Territory stand at 1339, though it is far low in Jammu division at 623 as against 1899 in Kashmir division.