Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 12:09 AM

Pharmacist among 9 test positive in Anantnag

Representational Pic

A Pharmacist from Telwani village of Achabal here on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus infection, sending the health authorities into a tizzy.

The pharmacist had walked to the hospital on his own suspecting he might have contracted the disease.

His samples were taken and was advised home quarantine.

However, this afternoon his test came positive from CD hospital, Srinagar.

The health authorities rushed to his village and took him to an isolation facility.

Telwani was already designated as buffer zone after plenty of cases came to fore from Nowgam and its vicinities- Phuloo, Sombran, Pushroo, Khuthar.

Nowgam-  a vast village of 250 households and the population of 15000 in Shangus tehsil has now emerged as another COVID-hotspot in Kashmir.

“Around 45 have tested positive for the infection so

far here and the cases are expected to rise,” Chief Medical Officer, (CMO) Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told the Greater Kashmir.

He said nine more samples from the area came positive today.

The CMO confirmed the pharmacist has tested positive but added he had no symptoms and his samples were randomly taken for testing.

“We are trying to trace all his contacts,” he said.

A medic, who is part of the monitoring team, termed it as an alarming sign.

“There is every likelihood that he might have contracted the infection to many,” he feared.

Nine from a family in Khalhar village in Larnoo, Kokernag had tested positive yesterday.

