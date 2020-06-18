'Physical activity prevents 4 million early deaths annually'

People being physically active prevents at least 3.9 million premature deaths globally every year, according to a study published in The Lancet Global Health journal on Thursday.

The team of researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Edinburgh in the UK looked at previously published data for 168 countries.They analysed the proportion of the population meeting World Health Organization global recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity throughout the week, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, or an equivalent combination.

The proportion of the population meeting the recommended amount of physical activity varied substantially between countries, from 33 per cent for Kuwait, to 64 per cent for the UK, to 94 per cent for Mozambique, according to the study.

By combining these data with estimates of the relative risk of dying early for active people compared to inactive people, the researchers were able to estimate the proportion of premature deaths that were prevented because people are physically active.

They found that globally, due to physical activity the number of premature deaths was an average of 15 per cent lower than it would have been – 14 per cent for women and 16 per cent for men — equating to about 3.9 million lives saved per year.