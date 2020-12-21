PIL seeking probe in Shopian fake encounter cannot be entertained: HC

J&K High Court on Monday held that a public interest litigation petition seeking probe into “fake encounter” of three men from Rajouri in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in July this year, cannot be entertained as parents of the deceased have also filed a petition with same prayers.

Disposing of the PIL filed by Jammu & Kashmir Reconciliation Front through its chairman Dr Sandeep Mawa, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Puneet Gupta observed: “If the prayers made by the petitioner in the present petition are considered viz-a-viz the prayers made in the writ petition filed by the parents of the deceased, it would be evident that most of the prayers are common. “Hence, a separate petition filed by the petitioner claiming the same to be in public interest cannot be entertained,” the court said.

Dr Mawa who is a resident member of minority Kashmiri Pandit community had approached the High Court through advocate Salih Pirzada, as the Supreme Court on September 8 had declined to hear the PIL and had asked him to approach J&K High Court.

The bench today pointed out that merely adding certain judgments of the Supreme Court laying guidelines with reference to the investigation of the persons killed in encounter would not make any difference as the matter raised by the parents of the deceased persons was already pending consideration before the High Court. “The provisions of law applicable or any judgment with reference to the subject matter can always be cited even if the same is not quoted in the pleadings,” the court said.

“Once the parents of the deceased can approach this court by filing a writ petition prior in time, they can always raise whatever grievance they have. In such a situation, public interest petition filed by a third party cannot and should not be entertained as he has no locus or cause of action to raise that dispute,” the court said.

Seeing pictures of those killed in the encounter on social media, the Rajouri families had claimed the slain to be their kin who according to them had gone to Shopian for work. The bodies of the slain were exhumed subsequently and handed over to families of the victims after families’ DNA samples matched with the deceased.

The PIL was seeking direction for a High Court monitored investigation by a SIT consisting of members other than from J&K Police in keeping with the law laid down by the SC in Extra Judicial Execution Victims Families Association v Union of India (2017) and People’s Union for Civil Liberties v. State of Maharashtra (2014).

The PIL was also seeking direction for quashing the investigation initiated by J&K Police with regard to the fake encounter “being illegal” and in contravention to the law laid down by Supreme Court in Extra Judicial Execution Victims Families Association v. Union of India (2017).

The PIL sought direction for registration of an FIR by an appropriate agency to investigate the matter in terms of law and guidelines formulated under Article 141 in People’s Union for Civil Liberties v. State of Maharashtra (2014).

While the PIL was seeking direction to Union Ministry of Home Affairs to constitute a High Powered Committee to analyze the aspect of criminalizing custodial killings and fake encounters by way of a special legislation, it also sought direction to the Ministry to constitute the State Human Rights Commission and Human Rights Courts in terms of Section 21 and 31 respectively in the territory of J&K.

The petition also sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore to each family of the victims.

Three youth Abrar Ahmed (25), Imtiyaz Ahmed (20) and Mohammed Ibrar (16) were claimed to be militants and killed in a “gunfight” on July 18. They turned out to be innocents and their bodies were exhumed in Baramulla on October 3.