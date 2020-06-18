Pioneer of photography in Kashmir sells PPE kits these days

A pioneer of photography in Kashmir, the iconic Mahatta & Co at The Bund here, is selling PPE kits and facemasks in times of covid19.

“PPE kits and masks available,” reads a poster outside Mahatta & Co, the iconic photo studio along The Bund, here, which was ranked in 2012 as the second oldest photo studio in the country in an official survey.

“It’s just two days ago that we decided to sell these items, hoping someone may need it in current situation. However, nobody until now came to us. Mahatta is and will remain synonymous with photography in Kashmir,” chuckles Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, who has been with the concern for around five decades.

Mahatta and Co dates back to 1905, when two brothers from Punjab’s Gurdaspur— Ambarnath Mehta and Ram Chand Mehta— decided to click serene pictures in ‘Paradise’.

Initially, starting their shop inside a houseboat in 1905, Mehta brothers shifted to The Bund in 1915, and subsequently Mehta’s spanned their business to Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore and picturesque Murree hill station. They continued their business at these places until partition of 1947.

The family also set up a famous photo studio at Delhi’s Connaught place, which was closed few years ago. Unlike today’s Kashmir, when three Kashmiri photojournalists recently won prestigious Pulitzer, photography in the Valley in those days was domain of people from plains. It included Duttas at The Bund, Suris at Regal Chowk, Darly at present day Lambert lane, Royal Photographers at Lal Chowk, Preco at Residency road, and Longman at famous health resort Pahalgam. Later Kashmiris forayed into the trade and came Mimic Studio, Lica Studio, College Studio and others.

While Suris sold their business in 1970s, Dutta’s and Royal photographers also migrated due to turmoil. However, it was only Mahatta’s at The Bund run by Mehta scion Jagdish Mehta that remained witness to Kashmir’s ever changing hues. Anita Mehta, wife of late son of Ram Chand Mehta, who at present looks after the family’s iconic shop in Kashmir, says: “The shop is testimony to Kashmir’s old relic and glorious past. It is a heritage of over 100 years”.She plans to make the studio a museum of antique portraits, historic pictures and cameras. Sofi remembers that their clientele included ‘who’s who’ of those times. “You name it and we have got their portrait. There has been every personality who had got their photographs clicked from this shop”. It includes English Residents, Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, famous Kashmiri leader Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah”. He adds: “We were the ones to introduce coloured photographs in 1957 in Kashmir. We have got childhood portraits of Hari Singh’s son and J&K’s last crown prince Dr Karan Singh. I have clicked pictures of various Prime Ministers and Presidents including Gayani Zial Singh, Dr Abdul Kalaam Azad,” says Sofi.

Sofi vividly remembers the picture which he clicked of PM Indira Gandhi during the inauguration of HMT Watch factory in 1980s. Besides, he also remembers the inauguration of Broadway Hotel by SM Abdullah and clicking late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and minister in his cabinet George Fernandes at the same hotel. “I remember clicking pictures of J&K PM Mir Qasim’s daughter’s marriage ceremony at Gagribal. What a simple and impressive function it was? I have also clicked Rajiv Gandhi during his pilot days, when the scion of Gandhi family used to dive in Nigeen’s crystal clear waters,” remembers Sofi.Besides, Mahatta’s had its relation with Bollywood also with legendary Dileep Kumar, Raj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Rajesh Khanna and other biggies from the industry having got their pictures clicked with the brand, during yesteryears while shooting in Kashmir. “It was during shooting on ‘Aen Milo Sajna’ that I clicked pictures of actress Asha Parekh. Besides, I also took photographs of famous Bollywood dancer Helen in traditional Kashmiri attire. I also took numerous pictures of Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz during their shooting at Ganderbal and Shalimar,” says Sofi, adding that he only rues about Zaffar Ali, famous for his film ‘Umrao Jan’ whom he photographed and who couldn’t complete his “cherished” project of making a film on famous Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon, due to the events that unfolded post 1987.

“I still have his card about inaugural function of film,” says Sofi.

At Mahatta’s, historical cameras including German made Linhof to Japanese Mamiya to American Camflex to another German made Gevabox and Rollieflex to another Japanese Yashica to lately 35 mm camera—cameras of all dates have been preserved as relic.

Besides, historic pictures including the one of JL Nehru’s famous speech, which he delivered alongside Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in November 1946 near Palladium Cinema Lalchowk are also saved.

It also houses picture of SM Abdullah alongside Rafi Ahmad Kidwai and Iyengar at Srinagar airport, besides a portrait of J&K militiamen at Lal Chowk in 1948 and pristine Nalaimar canal (which is now dead) and Jhelum river, referred to as ‘Vitasta’ in caption. Besides, it also houses a picture in which Englishmen are lined up to purchase film camera rolls during Second World War. The studio, Sofi said, got a major recognition in 2012, when it was ranked as second oldest photography studio in the country in one of GoI’s survey. A question lingers as to how the shop, which emerged as a brand later on, got its name as ‘Mahatta’. It’s all blessings of Englishmen whose English accent tongues pronounced ‘Mehta’ as ‘Mahatta’.